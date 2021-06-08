Police: Man crashes after cicada flies into car, smacks into his face

A man crashed his car into a utility pole Monday in Cincinnati after a cicada flew inside and smacked him in the face.
Cincinnati police urged motorists to roll up their windows following the evening crash in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive after they said a young man drove through a large swarm of cicadas when one flew inside his car. He was temporarily stunned after the cicada hit him in his face, and his reaction led him to crash into the pole.
“Historically each time they emerge, there have been several car crashes attributed to their presence. This year is no different,” Cincinnati police posted on Facebook.
Police posted photos of the crash on the department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
The black Chevrolet sustained front-end damage in the crash, but the driver was wearing a seat belt and will be OK.
#Crash single car into a pole at 2600 Riverside Drive. Caused by a cicada that flew in through an open window striking the driver in the face. #nothinggoodhappenswithcicadas #cicadas2021 pic.twitter.com/0WWUM8y5Ye— Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 7, 2021