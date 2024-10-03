Police: Man damaging Dayton apartment building accidentally shoots self

Police arrived to find residents distressed and exiting the building as a fire alarm went off.

They found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, Bauer said.

Explore Consumer advocates say AES Ohio should face harsher penalties for failing to keep the lights on

“Initial investigation indicates that the male damaged the building with a rock and shot himself by accident,” he added.

Bauer noted the man is prohibited from having firearms.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Dayton Police Department Violent Offender’s Unit is continuing to investigate.