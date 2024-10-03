Police: Man damaging Dayton apartment building accidentally shoots self

Dayton police responded to an apartment complex Wednesday night after a man reportedly damaged the building and accidentally shot himself.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Grafton Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on weapons complaint, according to Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.
Police arrived to find residents distressed and exiting the building as a fire alarm went off.
They found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, Bauer said.
“Initial investigation indicates that the male damaged the building with a rock and shot himself by accident,” he added.
Bauer noted the man is prohibited from having firearms.
The man was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The Dayton Police Department Violent Offender’s Unit is continuing to investigate.
