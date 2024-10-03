Breaking: Consumer advocates say AES Ohio should face harsher penalties for failing to keep the lights on

Police: Man damaging Dayton apartment building accidentally shoots self

Local News
By
31 minutes ago
X

Dayton police responded to an apartment complex Wednesday night after a man reportedly damaged the building and accidentally shot himself.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Grafton Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on weapons complaint, according to Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

Police arrived to find residents distressed and exiting the building as a fire alarm went off.

They found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, Bauer said.

ExploreConsumer advocates say AES Ohio should face harsher penalties for failing to keep the lights on

“Initial investigation indicates that the male damaged the building with a rock and shot himself by accident,” he added.

Bauer noted the man is prohibited from having firearms.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Dayton Police Department Violent Offender’s Unit is continuing to investigate.

In Other News
1
Englewood Fun Center shuttered after 17 years in business
2
Consumer advocates say AES Ohio should face harsher penalties for...
3
Court records: Mother received temporary custody less than a week...
4
U.S. patent office challenges military, veterans to dream big at...
5
Ex-Kettering music teacher withdraws guilty plea in child porn case...

About the Author