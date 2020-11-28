Police: Man shot in leg on east side of Dayton

A man was shot in the leg Friday night during what was reported as a possible neighbor dispute in Dayton.
The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. in the area of Martz and Bierce avenues on the east side of the city.
The shooting may have involved a neighbor dispute, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.
In addition to the 911 call about the shooting, another 911 caller said he shot a man who came at him with a knife. Police believe the two calls are connected, according to initial reports.
