Police: Man shot in leg on east side of Dayton

Crime & Law | 13 hours ago
By Jen Balduf

A man was shot in the leg Friday night during what was reported as a possible neighbor dispute in Dayton.

The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. in the area of Martz and Bierce avenues on the east side of the city.

The shooting may have involved a neighbor dispute, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

In addition to the 911 call about the shooting, another 911 caller said he shot a man who came at him with a knife. Police believe the two calls are connected, according to initial reports.

We are working to learn more details to update this report.

