Police: Neighbor’s arrival halts mallet attack of teen girl in Centerville park

Another 911 caller is the man who said he approached the attacker, identified by police as Hansen,

“I heard somebody screaming. … I went down there. There’s a very large white male in a red shirt, dark brown hair, probably mid-20s. He was hitting her on the head with a mallet,” he said.

The suspect left after he arrived, the caller said.

Another man called 911 to report seeing a man in a red shirt carrying a mallet who was running through his backyard that leads to a ravine in the park.

“I watched him go all the way to the edge of the park,” he said. “There’s a really good chance he could’ve dropped something and/or discarded the rubber mallet,” he told a dispatcher.

Centerville Police community relations officer John Davis said officers arrived within 2 minutes of the call and were able to find and arrest Hansen about 15 minutes after the attack was reported.

Police also found a mallet with blood on it and confirmed it was the weapon used in the attack, according to court records.

“Hansen later admitted that while he was striking the female, a male came out on the path to stop him and this was the only reason he stopped hitting the female,” the statement of facts read.

Hansen remains in the Montgomery County Jail and is next due Oct. 5 in court.