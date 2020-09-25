Man arrested in ‘serious assault’ of Centerville 17-year-old in park

A man is in custody after a 17-year-old girl was assaulted at a park in Centerville on Thursday.
Johnny Hansen, 33, is in the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary charges of felonious assault, but Centerville Police Community Relations Officer John Davis said that the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office had approved charges, including two counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of tampering with evidence.
Centerville police said that Hansen attacked a 17-year-old on the Iron Horse Park trail around 2:17 p.m. The victim’s screams and the noise of her fighting alerted her neighbors, who confronted Hansen and called 911, Davis said. Hansen fled into the park.
Officers were on the scene within two minutes of the call, according to Davis, and set up a perimeter around the park.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with significant, but not life-threatening, injuries, Davis said.
Hansen was arrested within 15 minutes, Davis said. Initial reports based on jail records reported that Hansen was arrested later in the evening, but Davis said that these were incorrect.
Hansen was arrested at Kentshire and Milshire drives, according to jail records.
Davis said that this was “a serious assault,” but that the quick response of officers and the help of neighbors kept it from being a lot worse.
