Man arrested in ‘serious assault’ of Centerville 17-year-old in park

Johnny Hansen, 33, is in the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary charges of felonious assault, but Centerville Police Community Relations Officer John Davis said that the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office had approved charges, including two counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Centerville police said that Hansen attacked a 17-year-old on the Iron Horse Park trail around 2:17 p.m. The victim’s screams and the noise of her fighting alerted her neighbors, who confronted Hansen and called 911, Davis said. Hansen fled into the park.