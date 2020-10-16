X

Police say theft victim has dementia. Can you ID suspect?

Crime & Law | 32 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

Dayton police released surveillance photos of a woman they say took money from the account of a woman with dementia, using the woman’s card.

The woman in the photos was not able to access the victim’s account a second time, police said.

She arrived at an ATM once in a gray car and once in a tan minivan.

Anyone who recognizes the theft suspect is urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or to remain anonymous at Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

