Police say theft victim has dementia. Can you ID suspect?

Dayton police released surveillance photos of a woman they say took money from the account of a woman with dementia, using the woman’s card.
The woman in the photos was not able to access the victim’s account a second time, police said.
She arrived at an ATM once in a gray car and once in a tan minivan.
Anyone who recognizes the theft suspect is urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or to remain anonymous at Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).
#HELPID - Woman in photos had the ID of an elderly victim with dementia. Suspect took money from victim’s account once, but was denied a second time. She arrived once in a grey sedan & once in tan mini-van. Recognize her? Call 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers 937-222-STOP pic.twitter.com/YRMG7GvXaF— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) October 16, 2020