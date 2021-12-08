Police, school taking precautions after social media post threat made at Franklin High School

Franklin City Schools officials are investigating an alleged threat against students and staff at Franklin High School.
At about 9:10 a.m. today, school officials said a student reported seeing a post on social media containing threatening remarks about a potential school shooting this afternoon.
School administrators and police are working to investigate the alleged threat. After multiple students were interviewed, it was determined that there was no threat safety of students and staff of Franklin High School, school officials said.
As a precautionary measure, there will be additional support from the Franklin police at student dismissal, said Police Chief Adam Colon. The safety of the students and staff will always be our focus, school officials said.
