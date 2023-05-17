Police seek car that drove through Dayton shooting scene

Dayton police are looking for a car that drove through crime scene tape while officers were investigating a shooting on Philadelphia Drive Tuesday night.
No officers were injured. However, Dayton police Sgt. Jeffery Spires said the incident put crime scene investigators’ lives in danger, noting there were crews walking around the closed off portion of the road.
Officers first responded to the 1000 block of Philadelphia Drive around 8:50 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
A 911 caller reported hearing 10 to 12 gunshots, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
When police arrived, they found an injured 32-year-old man, said Lt. Steven Bauer.
Crews transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital in critical but stable condition.
Both incidents remain under investigation at this time.