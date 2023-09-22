Police seek public’s help in downtown Dayton shooting; 2nd victim released from hospital

The second person injured in a shooting in downtown Dayton earlier this week near Levitt Pavilion Dayton has been released from the hospital, according to Dayton police.

The shooting took place Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. on South Jefferson Street near East Fourth Street. Both shooting victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police announced Thursday they received information about a silver Acura SUV reported stolen out of Sugarcreek Twp. on Sunday that matched the description of the suspect vehicle in Tuesday’s shooting.

On Wednesday officers found the Acura while responding to another call, according to police. The Acura was unoccupied in a parking lot in the 2600 block of North Gettysburg Avenue.

“While the recovery of the vehicle is a positive development in the investigation, our commitment to apprehending the individuals responsible remains paramount,” read a statement from the department.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the police department at 937-333-COPS (2677). People can report tips anonymously by calling Miami Valley Crime Stopper at 937-222-STOP (7867) or visiting MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com.

A 911 caller told dispatchers he was at a light near Levitt pavilion when a silver vehicle pulled up behind him and a passenger started shooting into a group of people.

The man said he didn’t know if anyone was shot, but reported multiple rounds were fired.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. and police Chief Afzal both gave statements earlier this week sharing frustration over the shooting.

“It pains me to talk about the situation downtown today,” Mims said.

“We want to assure everyone that their safety remains our top priority,” Afzal stated.

The pair said investigators will be using technology to help identify the suspects. Wednesday police installed a mobile video surveillance trailer in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street near Levitt pavilion.

Staff writer Cornelius Frolik and Daniel Susco contributed to this report.