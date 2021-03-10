X

Police seek information on deadly Halloween hit-and-run crash in Dayton

By Kristen Spicker

Dayton police are asking anyone with information on a deadly hit-and-run crash in the city last Halloween to come forward.

Denise Jackson, 52, was hit by a car around 8:45 p.m. Oct. 31, 2020, at Catalpa Drive and Fairview Avenue, according to police. The car fled the scene and Jackson died as a result of her injuries.

Detectives believe the suspect vehicle is a maroon or red 2006-11 Buick Lucerne V-8. The vehicle would’ve sustained heavy front-end damage during the incident.

Anyone with information should call detective Jerry Humston at 937-333-1359 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP. Anyone who calls Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward if information leads to an arrest.

