Dayton woman killed in hit-and-run Halloween crash ID’d

A 52-year-old woman was identified as the pedestrian struck and killed by an SUV on Halloween in Dayton.
Denise Jackson of Dayton died at Catalpa Drive at West Fairview Avenue, according to a release from Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. Her cause of death is multiple trauma and was ruled an accident, the coroner stated.
Sgt. Gordon Cairns, supervisor of the Dayton Police Department’s crash reconstruction unit, said the crash happened around 8:40 or 8:45 p.m. Saturday as Jackson was crossing the street, possibly headed to a nearby store.
“It was dark outside by this time. the vehicle did not appear to slow, struck the female and fled the scene," he said.
There is no description of the driver, he said.
“At this time we believe it to be a burgundy or reddish color smaller-style SUV and it will have heavy front-end damage,” Cairns said.
Police are seeking help from the public as they investigate the crash. Anyone with information about the crash, or the driver or vehicle involved is urged to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-1108 and ask for the crash reconstruction unit, or to call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP to remain anonymous.