Dayton woman killed in hit-and-run Halloween crash ID’d

Denise Jackson of Dayton died at Catalpa Drive at West Fairview Avenue, according to a release from Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. Her cause of death is multiple trauma and was ruled an accident, the coroner stated.

Sgt. Gordon Cairns, supervisor of the Dayton Police Department’s crash reconstruction unit, said the crash happened around 8:40 or 8:45 p.m. Saturday as Jackson was crossing the street, possibly headed to a nearby store.