Police seek gray Cadillac in Dayton shooting that injured 4

When police arrived on the scene they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

“While securing medical attention for this victim it was learned that three adult males had also been wounded by gunfire during this incident and were taken to local hospitals by private vehicles,” said Hall.

Police are continuing to investigate. A motive for the shooting is not clear at this time.

Anyone with information should call police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).