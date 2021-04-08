Police seek gray Cadillac in Dayton shooting that injured 4

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help locating a car connected to a shooting that injured four people Wednesday night.
All four victims are expected to survive their injuries, Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said.
#HELPID Suspect vehicle in shooting on 4/7 in 600 blk of Summit Square at 8:45p that wounded 4 people.— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) April 8, 2021
Detectives believe someone fired from late model, grey Cadillac DTS w/broken grille & no passenger side headlight.
Have info? Call 937-333-COPS or CrimeStoppers 937-222-STOP pic.twitter.com/8vrBhKd8Z1
An initial investigation indicates that a person opened fire on the victims from a late model gray Cadillac DTS, Hall said. The car has a broken grille and no passenger side headlight.
The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday day in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive.
When police arrived on the scene they found a woman with a gunshot wound.
“While securing medical attention for this victim it was learned that three adult males had also been wounded by gunfire during this incident and were taken to local hospitals by private vehicles,” said Hall.
Police are continuing to investigate. A motive for the shooting is not clear at this time.
Anyone with information should call police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).