Police seek gray Cadillac in Dayton shooting that injured 4

Dayton police are seeking information on a late model gray Cadillac DTS believe to be involved in a shooting on Summit Square Drive on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Photo courtesy Dayton Police Department
Crime & Law | Updated 33 minutes ago
By Kristen SpickerJen Balduf - Staff Writer

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help locating a car connected to a shooting that injured four people Wednesday night.

All four victims are expected to survive their injuries, Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said.

An initial investigation indicates that a person opened fire on the victims from a late model gray Cadillac DTS, Hall said. The car has a broken grille and no passenger side headlight.

The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday day in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive.

When police arrived on the scene they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

“While securing medical attention for this victim it was learned that three adult males had also been wounded by gunfire during this incident and were taken to local hospitals by private vehicles,” said Hall.

Police are continuing to investigate. A motive for the shooting is not clear at this time.

Anyone with information should call police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

