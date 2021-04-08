X

Police called to report of shooting with multiple victims

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Dayton police and medics were called Wednesday night to a report of a shooting with multiple victims.

The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. at the Summit Square Apartments off Hoover Avenue in Dayton.

At least three gunshot victims arrived at Miami Valley Hospital for treatment, according to reports, with some possibly taken by private vehicle. There was no information on the severity of injuries.

One gunshot victim found nearby in the 300 block of Hoover Avenue following the shooting was taken by Dayton medics to Grandview Medical Center with injuries described as not life-threatening, according to initial reports.

One of the cars believed to be involved in the shooting was described as a newer model gray Cadillac sedan.

We are working to learn more and will update this report.

