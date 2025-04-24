Breaking: Ohio first state to allow employers to not post labor, civil rights law notices in workplace

Police: Sex offender broke into Warren County home, touched self as residents slept

ajc.com

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A Warren County sex offender is accused of breaking into a house last month and performing a sex act on himself while standing over two people as they slept in Turtlecreek Twp.

Timothy Dale Creech, 47, of Waynesville, was arraigned Tuesday before Warren County Common Pleas Judge Donald Oda II for burglary and misdemeanor charges of public indecency and voyeurism.

On March 18, Creech went inside a house on Bendel Street that was occupied by four people, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lebanon Municipal Court. Two of the occupants awoke from a nap to find Creech “masturbating with penis exposed, standing over them up against the bed.”

Timothy Creech

Credit: Warren County Jail

icon to expand image

Credit: Warren County Jail

Creech remains held in the Warren County Jail.

Following a June 2009 conviction in Warren County after pleading no contest to a reduced charge in a rape case, Creech was designated a Tier III sex offender, which requires him to register his address every 90 days for life, according to court records.

In Other News
1
Downtown Dayton: ‘Going to have a ghost town’ if bus hub crime is not...
2
Wheat Penny’s cocktail wins first place at Buckeye Vodka Battle of the...
3
Ohio first state to allow employers to not post labor, civil rights law...
4
Buying soda with food stamps would be banned under Ohio House-passed...
5
After spending their savings, area people struggle to buy groceries as...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers the communities of Kettering, Oakwood and northern Warren County, including Springboro and Franklin. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.