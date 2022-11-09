Police: Skeletal remains found in Miami Twp. woods identified as man missing since 2020

Miami Twp. Police Department said Wednesday that officers responded to the northern part of the township last Friday regarding skeletal remains located in the woods. The remains were collected and sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for identification.

The remains were positively identified as David Alan Tackett, who was last seen at the Habitat Condominiums walking to Brew and Brews Drive Thru & Pizza on Springboro Pike in Miami Twp. around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2020, a couple of weeks before his 57th birthday.