Police: Slow down and don’t drive during snow if you don’t have to

The main message to motorists during the winter storm expected this weekend is to snow down, and stay home if you can.
“Please, with the weather conditions going to get bad, if you don’t need to go out, just stay at home,” said Sgt. Gordon Cairns, supervisor of the Dayton Police Department’s crash reconstruction unit. “The roads will get cleared relatively quickly, but if there’s no need to be out in the snow, don’t go out for a joy ride, don’t do those sort of things. Let us get the roads cleared and then it will be safe to get back on them.”
The snow is expected to arrive around 7 p.m. Saturday and continue through the day on Sunday. Accumulations are expected between 2 and 4 inches south of Interstate 70 and the potential for 4 or more inches along and north of I-70, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The heaviest snowfall is expected late Saturday night into Sunday morning, with slick conditions expected on area roadways.
Credit: Jim Noelker
For those who do need to be on the roads, Cairns said to be sure to have good tires with ample tread, a good battery, brakes in good working order and jumper cables just in case. Also, keep your cellphone charged, and blankets, water and some food on hand just in case and be sure to have at least a half tank of gas.
Before heading out, Cairns said it’s a good idea to tell others where you will be going and the route you will take so rescuers will know where to look in the event of an accident. This is especially important in rural areas, he said.
“Slow down, make sure you have extra distance between yourself and the vehicles in front of you. That way when you do need to stop you have that distance to slow down in a timely manner,” Cairns said.
Credit: Jim Noelker
He also offered a word of caution for those with a four-wheel drive vehicle.
“Just because you have a four-wheel drive vehicle doesn’t mean it’s going to stop on the ice any faster than a normal vehicle,” Cairns said. “Understand the capabilities of your car.”
During the expected snow storm, there will be salt trucks out, but Cairns said not to pass them and to give them plenty of space so the salt spray goes on the road and not your vehicle.