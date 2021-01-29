Police: Slow down and don’t drive during snow if you don’t have to

Before heading out, Cairns said it’s a good idea to tell others where you will be going and the route you will take so rescuers will know where to look in the event of an accident. This is especially important in rural areas, he said.

“Slow down, make sure you have extra distance between yourself and the vehicles in front of you. That way when you do need to stop you have that distance to slow down in a timely manner,” Cairns said.

Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns spoke to the media Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, about driving safety tips for the expected weekend snowstorm. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

He also offered a word of caution for those with a four-wheel drive vehicle.

“Just because you have a four-wheel drive vehicle doesn’t mean it’s going to stop on the ice any faster than a normal vehicle,” Cairns said. “Understand the capabilities of your car.”

During the expected snow storm, there will be salt trucks out, but Cairns said not to pass them and to give them plenty of space so the salt spray goes on the road and not your vehicle.