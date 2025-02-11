Police: Suspect in Dayton homicide dated victim, hid in house prior to shooting

“We believed he entered the home through a window, hid inside the home and then approached our victim and her two daughters upstairs in the house,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said Tuesday.

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

The woman’s 14- and 9-year-old daughters ran to a neighbor’s house for help. Johns said the girls heard the gunfire and the 9-year-old witnessed part of the shooting.

He identified the woman as 34-year-old Matyka Brown.

Brown and the man had previously dated, but Johns didn’t know the last time they had seen each other.

The man was arrested in October for allegedly strangling the victim, he said. He also was previously convicted for an aggravated robbery at a Dayton pawn shop in 2020.

“The suspect in this is well-known by law enforcement and was well-known by our victim,” Johns said.

Investigators are meeting with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Johns said charges are expected by Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported around 2:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of Millicent Avenue.

A neighbor called 911 after Brown’s daughter ran to their home.

While on the phone with dispatchers, the caller said the suspect returned to the house. Investigators are looking into whether the man left and then returned.

He was taken into custody at the scene, according to jail booking records.