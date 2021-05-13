Police, SWAT activity reported near Wednesday officer-involved shooting in Dayton

SWAT and Dayton police activity was reported near the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Lexington Avenue on Wednesday.
Police and a canine unit were seen going into a home in the 200 block of Lexington Avenue shortly after noon Thursday.
Lexington Avenue is closed in the area.
It is not clear why crews responded or if it is connected to the shooting on Wednesday.
Dayton police detectives shot a man in his legs Wednesday in the 100 block of Lexington Avenue while investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old boy that was reported two hours earlier.
The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.