Dayton police to give update on officer-involved shooting today

Dayton police will release more information about an incident where detectives shot a man in his legs Wednesday while investigating another shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy.
The press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be livestreamed at facebook.com/cityofdayton.
Detectives responded to the 100 block of Lexington Avenue Wednesday afternoon after witnesses at a shooting on Kumler Avenue said the suspects fled to an address on Lexington Avenue, said Dayton police Lt. Col. Matt Carper, deputy director and assistant chief of police.
A 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the shooting on Kumler Avenue.
When detectives arrived on Lexington Avenue, they made contact with four people sitting on a porch, including a person who match the description of the shooting suspect. A man then pulled out a handgun, Carper said.
“Detectives gave them multiple orders to drop the firearm, at which time the subject did not comply,” he said. “The detectives fired multiple rounds and hit the subject in both legs.”
The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The two detectives who shot the man were placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will conduct the criminal investigation, and Dayton’s professional standards bureau will handle the administrative investigation.