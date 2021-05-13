Dayton police to give update on officer-involved shooting today

“Detectives gave them multiple orders to drop the firearm, at which time the subject did not comply,” he said. “The detectives fired multiple rounds and hit the subject in both legs.”

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two detectives who shot the man were placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will conduct the criminal investigation, and Dayton’s professional standards bureau will handle the administrative investigation.