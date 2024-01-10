Police to share more details today about U.S. 35 chase, officer-involved shooting

A Trotwood officer, woman and the suspect were all injured and taken to the hospital during Monday’s incident. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a pedestrian strike at Voyager Village, Wilson said.

Trotwood police were dispatched to the mobile home park around 10:54 a.m. on the pedestrian strike. As officers were providing aid the injured woman, the suspect reportedly drove past police at a high rate of speed and point a long weapon at police.

Officers attempted to catch up to the suspect for a traffic stop, but he headed east on U.S. 35, prompting multiple area law enforcement agencies to respond.

At U.S. 35 and Abbey Avenue, he made a U-turn. As he was traveling west, he began shooting at officers from the vehicle, Wilson said.

The suspect then drove across the road and hit a Trotwood cruiser and Montgomery County sheriff’s cruiser, according to the chief.

“Multiple shots were fired by police at that time and the suspect was subdued and transported to a local hospital,” Wilson said.

Information on the suspect’s condition has not been released. Wilson said Monday the Trotwood officer, who was in the cruiser when it was hit, is expected to survive.

U.S. 35 was closed for more than eight hours Monday as crews investigated. It reopened around 8:15 p.m.

Dayton police asked anyone who witnessed the incident or who has video of it to sent it to DPDMediaRequests@daytonohio.gov or call the Ohio BCI at1-855-BCI-OHIO or 1-800- 224-6446.