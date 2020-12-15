Police: Two in custody after robbery, manhunt starting at Dayton gas station

Two people are in custody after a reported armed robbery at a Sunoco gas station on Needmore Road late Monday night.
According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, police received a report of an armed robbery at the gas station, 2001 Needmore Road, at 8:20 p.m.
The caller told dispatchers that a black male showed a handgun and took a female victim’s car.
The sheriff’s office said that a deputy responding to the call spotted the vehicle fleeing the scene and tried to stop it, causing two people to abandon the vehicle and flee into nearby woods.
Deputies searched for, and eventually found the two suspects, who had gone to a nearby apartment complex.
After investigating, the sheriff’s office said it found out the robbery was actually within the limits of the City of Dayton, so deputies turned the suspects over to the Dayton Police Department.