Polling place for 2 Dayton precincts changed

All voters in the precincts impacted by the change will receive postcards in the mail notifying them of the change. Voters with email addresses on file with the board of elections will also be notified via email. Signs will also be outside the former and new polling locations to direct voters.

Goodwill Easter Seals is currently the polling place for Dayton 1-A. The additional two precincts will not impact them.

“While we strive to avoid any last-minute changes for the voters of Montgomery County, occasionally they do happen,” said Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek. “We are confident that we have a sufficient plan in place to notify all affected voters of this change.”

Anyone who has questions about their polling place or the election can contact the board of elections at 937-225-5656 or at mcsafevoting.com.