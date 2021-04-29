Polling site moved for 5 Miami County precincts

Voters in five Troy precincts who used to vote at the Hobart headquarters on Ridge Avenue will now vote at new locations on Tuesday and in the future, according to elections officials.
Voters in Troy precincts 3-A, 3-B and 3-C will now vote at Troy Baptist Temple, 691 E. Staunton Road, Troy.
Troy precincts 2-C and 3-D have moved to Riverside of Miami County, 1625 N. Troy-Sidney Road, Troy.
There is road construction along the stretch of road leading to Riverside. Despite signs indicating the road is closed, the polling location will be accessible from both directions on Tuesday, said Ian Ridgeway, Miami County Board of Elections deputy director.