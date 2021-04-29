X

Polling site moved for 5 Miami County precincts

Voters in five Troy precincts who used to vote at the Hobart headquarters on Ridge Avenue will now vote at new locations. FILE
Voters in five Troy precincts who used to vote at the Hobart headquarters on Ridge Avenue will now vote at new locations. FILE

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Chris Stewart

Voters in five Troy precincts who used to vote at the Hobart headquarters on Ridge Avenue will now vote at new locations on Tuesday and in the future, according to elections officials.

Voters in Troy precincts 3-A, 3-B and 3-C will now vote at Troy Baptist Temple, 691 E. Staunton Road, Troy.

Troy precincts 2-C and 3-D have moved to Riverside of Miami County, 1625 N. Troy-Sidney Road, Troy.

ExploreMiami County voters to decide on levies for schools, libraries, arts

There is road construction along the stretch of road leading to Riverside. Despite signs indicating the road is closed, the polling location will be accessible from both directions on Tuesday, said Ian Ridgeway, Miami County Board of Elections deputy director.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.