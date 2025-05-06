Polls open for Election Day; many school tax issues on ballot

To see exactly what’s on your ballot, visit www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/sample-ballot/.

To confirm your polling location, visit VoterLookup.OhioSoS.gov.

Polling locations will stay open until 7:30 p.m. today. If you’re voting, make sure to bring an unexpired photo ID to the polls.

The only statewide vote is Issue 2, with Ohioans deciding whether the state should continue investing public money on local-level road, bridge, water and sewer infrastructure projects, as it has for decades.

In some communities Issue 2 is the only thing on the ballot.

But there are also school levy votes sprinkled all across the Miami Valley. Huber Heights and Northmont, Clark-Shawnee and Tecumseh, Edgewood and Madison are all asking voters to approve day-to-day school operating funds. Elsewhere, Beavercreek, Oakwood, Mad River and Greenon schools are seeking tax money for new or renovated facilities.

There are very few candidate races, but in Dayton and Troy, voters will decide on city commission or council races. And other areas have police, fire or library tax levies up for voter approval.

To read more details about the biggest of these election issues, visit our websites at DaytonDailyNews.com/elections, SpringfieldNewsSun.com/elections, or journal-news.com/elections.