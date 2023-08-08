Polls open in Ohio as voters determine fate of Issue 1

Polls opened in Ohio at 6:30 a.m. today as voters consider Issue 1 and how the state can amend its constitution.

Voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballot. To check your registration and polling place, visit https://voterlookup.ohiosos.gov/voterlookup.aspx. Voters must have a valid photo I.D. to vote following Ohio’s new voter I.D. laws.

Issue 1 looks at how Ohio can amend its constitution, if passed, the state will require 60% of the vote to amend the constitution. Currently, Ohio requires a simple majority.

It would also change the threshold citizen-initiated petitions need to to get on the ballot. Petitions will need to receive signatures from 5% of the voters in all 88 counties as opposed to the current 44 counties.

Finally, Issue 1 would eliminate the 10-day cure period petitioners have to collect more signatures after filing with the Ohio Secretary of State. If petitioners fall short, they would have to start over instead of having 10 days to get the additional signatures.

Election Day voting reminders

All voters casting a ballot in-person need a state-issued photo ID — like a driver’s license or state ID card.

Voters who do not have an ID can vote provisionally. This process has a four-day cure period to prove identification with a photo ID.

Drop boxes at election board offices can be used by voters until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Election Day voters should also double-check their polling locations on the election board’s website. Voters cannot cast a ballot at their local election board office on Tuesday.