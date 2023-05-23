Ponitz junior wins refurbished car in 9th annual drawing

A David H. Ponitz Career Technology Center junior won a refurbished 2013 Chevrolet Cruz as part of the school’s annual In It To Win It drawing on Friday.
Brianna Clouse, who is in the automotive pathway, won the car as well as a certificate for free driver’s education classes.
Brianna was involved in the restoration of the car throughout the school year with other Ponitz students. Automotive pathway students completely refurbished, repaired and repainted the vehicle.
Brianna started working on cars with her stepfather when she was 11, according to Dayton Public Schools. She leads the pit crew for her brother, who races, and dreams of opening her own automotive services business.
“I like cars because I like getting my hands dirty,” she said “I want to be an automotive technician who is out on the roads helping people who need help.”
The In It To Win It program aims to encourage good grades and attendance. Juniors and seniors earn tickets each quarter for making the honor roll or for having perfect attendance. They can receive up to eight tickets a year.
The tickets go toward the drawing at the end of the year, where students can win a car, smart TVs, laptops, gift cards Bluetooth headphones and more.
The first four juniors and seniors selected pick a key and then take turns attempting to start the car. Whoever’s key can start the car wins the vehicle.
