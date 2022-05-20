Ponitz senior wins car, gives it to younger sister

A David H. Ponitz Career Technology Center senior who won a car in a school drawing decided to pass the prize along to his sister.
Thomas Terrell won a refurbished 2005 Toyota Camry as part of the eighth annual In It To Win It raffle at the school, according to Dayton Public Schools. Terrell then gave the vehicle to his sister, Jamese Easterling, who is a freshman.
The car was repaired and detailed by Ponitz automotive students. Easterling also received a certificate for free driver’s education classes.
Terrell is in the school’s dental assisting program and Easterling is studying biotechnology.
The In It To Win It raffle aims to increase student attendance and GPAs. Each quarter, students earn tickets for making the honor roll or for having perfect attendance. Students can earn up to eight tickets a year.
At the end of the school year, the tickets are entered into a drawing for a car and other prizes. This year, prizes also included smart TVs, AirPods, gift cards, gaming chairs, laptops and more.
About the Author