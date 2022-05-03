dayton-daily-news logo
Pop duo including local grad advances to ‘American Song Contest’ finals

Kettering graduate Colton Jones and his partner Dani Brillhart make up the duo NI/Co. They released their first single "What's Going On" July 13.

55 minutes ago

A pop duo that includes a Kettering Fairmont High School graduate has advanced to the finals of NBC’s “American Song Contest.”

Duo Ni/Co, composed of partners Colton Jones and Dani Brillhart, has been competing with their original song “The Difference.”

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pop duo including local grad performs in American Song Contest semifinals

Jones and Brillhart will go on to compete is the show’s finals episode, which will air May 9.

The name Ni/Co is based off the first two letters of Jones’ first name and the last two letters of Brillhart’s.

Jones graduated from Fairmont in 2012.

The “American Song Contest” is based on the “Eurovision Song Contest” and features artists representing 50 states, five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia, each performing original music to win the vote for best song.

Ni/Co is representing Alabama, where Jones once lived and went to school.

ExploreWATCH: Local grad’s pop duo Ni/Co competes in ‘American Song Contest’

Jones and Brillhart gained popularity starting in 2019 through their YouTube videos, which have accumulated over 40 million views.

Jones is the son of Mary Irby-Jones, a former editor of the Dayton Daily News and current Midwest regional editor for USA Today’s regional newspaper network, overseeing Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

