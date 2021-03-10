Pop-up COVID vaccine sites to open next week in Ohio

The Kroger clinic locations will be announced at a later date.

The Columbus location will administer first doses March 18-21 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Second doses will be available from April 8-11.

The site has the capacity to administer 12,500 first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. It will also be operated by Kroger in partnership with Franklin County Public Health and Columbus Public Health.

Free parking will be available in a parking lot north of St. John Arena off Lane Avenue.

Details about registration for both the Columbus and Cincinnati sites will be announced in the coming days.

The state is offering more than a dozen additional mass vaccination sites, including one at the Dayton Convention Center at 22 E. Fifth Street.

The opening date has not been announced at this time, but appointments will be available on the state’s central scheduling tool at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Additional regional mass vaccination sites will be in Wilmington, Chillicothe, Lima, Ada, Maumee, Athens, Marietta, Zanesville, Steubenville, Akron, Mansfield and Youngstown.

For more information about the clinics visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website.