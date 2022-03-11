Hamburger icon
Pop-up food pantry scheduled for March 26 in Piqua

A mass food distribution put on by the Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance at the Upper Valley Career Center earlier this year in Piqua. Contributed photo

A mass food distribution put on by the Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance at the Upper Valley Career Center earlier this year in Piqua. Contributed photo

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
45 minutes ago

Food for 400 households will be available during a contact-free pop-up food pantry in Piqua on March 26.

The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance and Shared Harvest Foodbank are teaming up for the food pantry at the Upper Valley Career Center Adult Technology Center at 8901 Looney Road.

ExploreOhio entering new phase as COVID approaches endemic status

The food pantry will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information on emergency food resources, food pantries, carryout meals and other resources in Miami County visit http://go.osu.edu/miamifood.

