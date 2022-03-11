Pop-up food pantry scheduled for March 26 in Piqua

Food for 400 households will be available during a contact-free pop-up food pantry in Piqua on March 26.
The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance and Shared Harvest Foodbank are teaming up for the food pantry at the Upper Valley Career Center Adult Technology Center at 8901 Looney Road.
The food pantry will run from 10 a.m. to noon.
For more information on emergency food resources, food pantries, carryout meals and other resources in Miami County visit http://go.osu.edu/miamifood.
