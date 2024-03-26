Popeyes celebrates grand opening today in Huber Heights

The Dayton area’s newest Popeyes at 7666 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights is celebrating its grand opening from 10:30 a.m. to noon today.

The celebration will include a ribbon cutting, check presentation to Bengals Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz of The Munoz Foundation and photo opportunities with Poppy, the Popeyes chicken mascot, said Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Gilligan Company.