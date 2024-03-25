Loose Ends Brewing in Centerville celebrates Belgium’s rich beer culture

BreakingNews
Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Belgian Beer Week has returned to Loose Ends Brewing in Centerville! 🍻

The brewery is celebrating the country’s rich beer culture through Sunday, March 31 with new brews, food specials and a guided tasting/tour.

This will be the brewery’s third Belgian Beer Week since opening in 2021. Owner John Loose said Belgian beer is his favorite style of beer due to its diversity and complex flavors.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

“We typically have several Belgian Beers year round but this week is when we gear up and release them all at once,” said Loose. “In years past we try to release a new beer during this week, but this year we will be releasing two new experimental beers.”

Along with the beer, customers can expect Belgian-inspired food specials including:

  • Stroop and Liege Waffles with toppings like banana and Nutella, apple compote and mixed berry compote
  • Chicken and Waffles
  • Belgian SmashBurger featuring onions simmered in Belgian beer, yellow curry and farmhouse cheddar
  • Treviso Salad served with an orange vinaigrette

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Loose, who is also a Level 2 cicerone, will guide guests through an exclusive tasting/tour from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

“I will be guiding guests through a flight of five Belgian beers and discussing the history, styles and processes of each one,” Loose said. “This will then be concluded with a private brewery tour to show everyone how we accomplish making these great beers.”

Space is limited for the tasting/tour. To reserve a spot, visit sevenrooms.com.

Loose Ends Brewing is located at 890 S. Main St. For more information, visit looseendsbrewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

