Loose Ends Brewing in Centerville celebrates Belgium’s rich beer culture

This will be the brewery’s third Belgian Beer Week since opening in 2021. Owner John Loose said Belgian beer is his favorite style of beer due to its diversity and complex flavors.

“We typically have several Belgian Beers year round but this week is when we gear up and release them all at once,” said Loose. “In years past we try to release a new beer during this week, but this year we will be releasing two new experimental beers.”

Along with the beer, customers can expect Belgian-inspired food specials including:

Stroop and Liege Waffles with toppings like banana and Nutella, apple compote and mixed berry compote

Chicken and Waffles

Belgian SmashBurger featuring onions simmered in Belgian beer, yellow curry and farmhouse cheddar

Treviso Salad served with an orange vinaigrette

Loose, who is also a Level 2 cicerone, will guide guests through an exclusive tasting/tour from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

“I will be guiding guests through a flight of five Belgian beers and discussing the history, styles and processes of each one,” Loose said. “This will then be concluded with a private brewery tour to show everyone how we accomplish making these great beers.”

Space is limited for the tasting/tour. To reserve a spot, visit sevenrooms.com.

Loose Ends Brewing is located at 890 S. Main St. For more information, visit looseendsbrewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.