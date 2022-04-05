Popeyes opens sixth Dayton-area restaurant, plans continued expansion

The Miami Twp. location will be Popeyes’ sixth in Dayton with more to come, Schuh said. That includes a new location 6793 Miller Lane in the Vandalia/Butler Twp. area, plus as many as five new stores per year for the next five years in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus markets, he said.

Gilligan Company continues to hire for the new location via www.teamGILLIGAN.com or by texting “PLK” to 85000.

A grand opening ceremony for the newly constructed restaurant is set for 11 a.m. April 12, including a check presentation to Dayton Humane Society and photo opportunities with the Popeyes Chicken Mascot.

Founded in 1972, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has more than 2,700 locations in the United States and worldwide. Popeyes was once a Dayton-area mainstay. It had multiple locations in the region in the early 1980s, but those closed, and the region went without a Popeyes for several years.

Pat Gilligan, the franchise owner-operator for Popeyes’ southwest Ohio locations, has owned Cincinnati-area Popeyes since 2006. He led the chain’s Miami Valley resurgence, acquiring the Harrison Twp. and Springfield Popeyes locations in 2016, then opening new restaurants in the past five years, including locations in Englewood, Kettering and Springboro.