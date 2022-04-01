TIKI TIME: Enjoy a five-course Tiki dinner in Miamisburg

Backwater Voodoo in Miamisburg is going full Tiki on Tuesday, April 5 with a five-course Tiki dinner.
The special event promises to feature “dishes with a South Seas theme, paired with classic Tiki drinks sure to wash away your troubles.”
Five courses of Chef Maria’s delicious food and pairings of mini-cocktails from our Barman’s trove of tropical concoctions!
First course: Chef Maria’s Spammies featuring grilled Spam, melted Swiss, scallions and spicy mustard on toasted Hawaiian rolls paired with The Saturn cocktail.
Second course: Hawaiian Poké marinated in soy, sesame, and citrus paired with Captain’s Grog.
Third course: Braised pork belly tacos with grilled pineapple-mango-jicama slaw paired with The Expedition cocktail.
Fourth course: Polynesian Fried Ribs in a sweet tamarind glaze with Spam fried rice paired with a Zombie cocktail.
Dessert: Coco Lopez Rum Cake, a Polynesian spin on Tres Leches, with cream of coconut and a rum soak.
The 6 p.m. dinner is $79 per person with gratuity included for the five courses and cocktail pairings.
Backwater Voodoo is located at 103 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg.
