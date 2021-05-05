Popular Riverside festival canceled for second year

“It is with deep regrets that we announce that we will not have the St Helen Festival again this year,” the festival wrote on its Facebook page. “It has become abundantly clear that due to the size of our festival and the number of people it attracts, there is no viable solution to ensure health and safety of our community, patrons, and volunteers.”

The St Helen Spring Festival is the parish’s annual fundraising event held each year in early June. The festival is usually three days.