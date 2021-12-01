Popular Science lauds AFRL weapon as among ‘best of what’s new’

Caption Air Force Research Laboratory headquarters at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The AFRL has a workforce of more than 10,000 worldwide, with most based at Wright-Patterson.TY GREENLEES / STAFF Caption Air Force Research Laboratory headquarters at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The AFRL has a workforce of more than 10,000 worldwide, with most based at Wright-Patterson.TY GREENLEES / STAFF

“In record time, the system was designed and built, with a source that uses high-power electromagnetic bursts to instantly disable swarms of small drones — and they named it THOR,” the lab said.

As the dangers from drone swarms evolve, leaders from across the Department of Defense are working closely to ensure emerging technologies like THOR, will be ready to support the needs of warfighters already engaged against these threats, the lab said in a release Tuesday.

“We couldn’t have come this far without the perseverance and professionalism of the entire THOR team,” said Dr. Jeffry Heggemeier, who leads AFRL’s High Power Electromagnetics Division. “Our scientists, Airmen, and contractors worked nights and weekends to make this all possible, and they’re still doing it every day. The real reward will be when we see a THOR defending our service members on the front lines.”