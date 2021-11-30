California investor buys Webster Street industrial site for $12 million

Tower Investments, LLC is a real estate investment and development company owned by seven members of the Stephen Marks Sr. family and their employees.

The Ohio secretary of state registration papers for Dayton-Webster Street LLC were signed by Stephen Marks Jr.

Locally, Tower also lists the Stanley Service Center, a 63,850-square-foot multi-tenant industrial warehouse at 2416-2524 Stanley Ave., and a 3,800-square-foot, multi-tenant industrial/flex building located at 3500-3560 Park Center Drive.

The company says it has 75 active real estate projects in 17 states.

Message were sent to Tower Investments and Vandalia city officials seeking comment.

Montgomery County property records give the sale date as Tuesday.