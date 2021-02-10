Pornographer Larry Flynt, who got his start in Dayton, dies at 78

Pornographer Larry Flynt, who got his start in Dayton and whose life was portrayed in the hit 1996 movie “The People vs Larry Flynt” has died.
Flynt was the publisher of Hustler magazine and chairman of an adult entertainment empire that also includes television and video services, retail stores — including one in Monroe — websites, and a Los Angeles-area casino.
Flynt’s nephew Jimmy Flynt said his 78-year-old uncle died Wednesday morning at his Hollywood Hills home in Los Angeles. Larry Flynt had been in frail health and died of heart failure, his nephew told the Associated Press.
Flynt, who originally was from Kentucky, got his start in Dayton where ran Larry’s Hillbilly Haven on Milburn Avenue before he opened several more upscale Hustler Cocktail Lounge “go-go” bars during the mid-1960s. His first publication was a tabloid called Bachelor’s Beat he launched in 1968 in Dayton, according to Dayton Daily News archives.
He later started Hustler, which grew out of a newsletter to club members started in March 1972 and initially was printed in Dayton before Flynt moved his Hustler headquarters to Columbus and later to Los Angeles, the archives show.
As founder of Hustler, one of the most explicit adult magazines, Flynt challenged social mores, championed the First Amendment and was a target for the religious right and feminist groups, the AP reported.
A serial killer Joseph Paul Franklin tried to kill Flynt in 1978 in Lawrenceville, Georgia, in a shooting that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Franklin said he was upset by interracial photo spreads in Flynt’s magazine. More than 35 years later, Flynt tried to save Franklin from lethal injection in Missouri so he would instead spend the rest of his life in prison, according to an AP report. Franklin, who never was convicted in Flynt’s shooting, died by lethal injection on Nov. 20, 2013.
In 1988, Larry Flynt won a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case on the First Amendment, Hustler Magazine v. Falwell.
His daughter Lisa Flynt of Huber Heights suffered a seizure before an Oct. 17, 2014, crash in Riverside that ultimately killed her at age 47.
Lisa Flynt’s brother and Larry Flynt’s son, Larry Flynt Jr., drove to Dayton from Columbus to visit his sister in the hospital before her death.