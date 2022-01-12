Port Authority closes year with $258M in funding for projects

Capital lease transactions are deals that allow the Port to shield new construction projects from sales taxes on the purchase of construction materials used in those projects, then leasing the improvements to an occupant company on a capital lease basis.

The Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority often works with the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority, which has a similar economic development mission for the Cincinnati area.

“The five Dayton projects and two Cincinnati projects provided funding through the Southwest Ohio Regional Bond Fund operated jointly by both of our port authorities to support regional economic development projects and jobs,” Geraghty said.

In Dayton, the fund supported building and renovation work for Economy Linen & Towel Services, Inc., White Castle, the 130 West Second St. office building, and the Dayton-Phoenix Group, Inc. for a total of nearly $23.4 million.

The partnership between the local Port Authority and the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority, “has strengthened Dayton’s financial ratings and the combined efforts of the port authorities have made the entire southwest Ohio region economically stronger and a more attractive business environment,” Geraghty said.