Port Authority OKs sales tax exemption for new Dayton apartments

The complex will offer a mix of efficiencies 1- and 2-bedroom units, with 188 parking spaces on the lower level of the building and 32 surface parking spaces, Brunswick said.

“This is a win-win, to say the least,” he added.

Brad Evers, counsel for the Port Authority, informed trustees that Joe Geraghty, executive director of the Port Authority, has been an investor in the opportunity zone where this project is located.

“He’s pulling himself back from the discussion,” Evers said.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 created a federal tax incentive, the zones, meant to encourage investment in undercapitalized communities. The program provides tax benefits for investing unrealized capital gains in the zones.

Geraghty got involved in this zone as a minority investor about two years ago, he told trustees. Before he assumed his current position with the Port Authority, Geraghty was a member of JMG Advisory Services LLC, a wealth management firm. He became executive director of the Port Authority in August 2020.

“Jerry has been handling all of the interface with the Weyland Group on this matter,” Geraghty said.

Brunswick added that the project involves nothing that the Port Authority has not already done in other capital lease projects across the region.