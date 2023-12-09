Portion of Ohio route in Warren County to close 12 days

The closure will be in effect through Dec. 22, and while the route is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of U.S. 22, Ohio 48 and Interstate 71.

FRANKLIN

City to host blood drive Tuesday

Celebrate the “12 Days of Giving” with Solvita Blood Center by donating at the city of Franklin community blood drive from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the city fire station located at 45 E. Fourth St.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate Dec. 11-23 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center will be entered in daily drawings to win an Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug. All registered donors will also receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt.

COUNTYWIDE

Mobile mammography screenings available

Premier Health is making it easier for busy women in Warren County to get their annual mammogram screening with its mobile mammography coach that travels to businesses, public venues, and events throughout southwest Ohio.

Equipped with advanced imaging equipment, the coach offers traditional 2D and Genius 3D Mammography technology to detect breast cancer. The coach is owned and operated by Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.

Mobile mammograms can be scheduled by calling (855) 887-7364. The following dates and times are open for appointments in December:

• Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at SureCare Medical Center, 360 W. Central Ave., Springboro;

• Thursday, Dec. 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital Imaging – Springboro, 630 N. Main St., Springboro;

• Wednesday, Dec. 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dulan and Moore Dulan Family Wellness, 1000 Columbus Ave., Lebanon;

• Thursday, Dec. 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Health Source of Ohio, 1231 Columbus Ave., Lebanon.

For more information about the process and locations, visit www.premierhealth.com/mobilemammo or email MobileMammo@premierhealth.com.