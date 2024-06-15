Portion of Spring Valley Pike closed for 3 days starting Monday

OAKWOOD

City participates in Hefty ReNew Program

Rumpke Waste and Recycling announced the expansion of their acceptable items by adding hard-to-recycle plastics as part of the Hefty ReNew Program.

The city of Oakwood collects recyclables weekly from residential households and delivers them to the Rumpke material recovery facility for sorting and eventual conversion into new materials. The Hefty ReNew Program allows residents to purchase specific orange bags from local retailers and place materials in those bags that were previously unacceptable in the loose co-mingled recyclable container. Once the orange bag is full, simply place it in your current co-mingled container at your home or in the co-mingled recycle container at the Recycling and Yard Waste Drop-Off Facility located at the entrance to the J. David Foell Public Works Center, 210 Shafor Boulevard. The orange bag is delivered to Rumpke where it is removed from the loose recyclables and separated for delivery to specialized recyclers.

This program is optional for those residents who wish to further reduce their waste and recover hard-to-recycle plastics.

“The Hefty ReNew Program will allow additional materials to be diverted from the landfill and provide another opportunity for residents to continue doing their part in responsible recycling,” said Doug Spitler, Director of Public Works.

Visit the city’s website for the latest information on acceptable materials for recycling at: https://oakwoodohio.gov/recyclables/ and visit HeftyReNew.com for additional program information.

DAYTON

AACF to hold breakfast meeting, fundraiser

On Thursday, June 20, in honor of Juneteenth (which is nationally recognized on June 19), the African-American Community Fund (AACF) will hold its Breakfast Meeting and Fundraiser from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in the Great Hall (Building 12) at Sinclair Community College.

The event will consist of breakfast and a short program, with presentations about the fund’s 2023 highlights by AACF President Eric Walker Mabry and testimonials from AACF’s 2023 scholarship and grant recipients.

The breakfast is free to attend, however registration is required. To reserve a seat or be added to the sponsor list, email aacf@daytonfoundation.org.

Registration for the breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m., and the meeting will begin promptly at 8 a.m. All proceeds from contributions will assist the African-American Community Fund in providing scholarships to local African-American students and grants to nonprofit organizations.

For questions, more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact AACF’s breakfast coordinator, Eric Walker, at 937-212-6568.

VANDALIA

Hoops for Hope event on June 22

The Huber Heights Basketball League and Go For The Gold present the second annual Hoops for Hope 3 on 3 event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Student Activity Center located at 600 S. Dixie Dr. in Vandalia. The public is welcome. Admission: Adults/$5; Ages 6-17/$3; Ages 6 and under/free.

Go For The Gold is s a nonprofit organization that works directly with middle school and high school students to provide programs that encourage healthy relationship knowledge and skills, as well as risk avoidance education. They are passionate about helping students to thrive despite any circumstances that may lead them to believe they are defeated in life! The group currently serves more than 60 schools in southwest Ohio, approximately 5,000-6,000 students per school year and have been actively serving local schools for over 20 years.

For more information, go to www.go4thegold.org.