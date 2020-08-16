Possibilities for revolutionary change begin with you

Look teammates, our Air Force is being revolutionary! Why is that so important? I will tell you, our force and society are hurting. We have people scared, isolated and looking to be included. We don’t have to look any further than the leaders of our Air Force to know what positive possibilities bring. We need to be the bold, innovative and passionate leaders to not just make change, but be revolutionary.

So how do we do it? Some might think, “How can I change anything as an Airman?”

I will tell you ... you can! What is crazy is that Gen. Brown didn’t become the first African American CSAF because he didn’t think it was possible? CMSAF Bass didn’t think as a female she would never become the senior enlisted leader of our Air Force. They thought anything was possible, and just did their jobs or assignments as best they could.

They worked hard every day making change and breaking barriers at the places they were stationed. They worked to make their area of responsibility better. They controlled what they could control and did it the best they knew how.

So why is this important? We have to be proud of our Air Force. We have to show our nation what it means to be diverse and powerful; what is means to include all, regardless of color or gender, to be better. We have to make a stand to not judge each other but to be there for each other.

We can look to our leaders, for an example, to know it can be better. I will tell you it starts with you. Each and every one of us. The officers, the SNCOs, the NCOs, the airmen, the civilians and everyone in-between.

We have to be the example for change. We need to move forward and we can. So rather than focus on what is wrong, we need to focus on what is right! We have to work on the wrongs, and we have to accept nothing less.

So teammates, what are we asking for? It’s easy. Be revolutionary. Be the person who says today will be better than yesterday. Lead boldly, no matter if you are an airman, commander or have served at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for 40 years. Today can be better and it starts with you ... HUA!