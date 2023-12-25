Sheriff: Preble County man hits buggy head-on; crash kills 1-year-old girl

Trey Frech, 24, of New Paris was headed north on state Route 49 in a 2016 Chevrolet sedan when he crossed to the southbound lane to pass a van also headed north. While headed north in the south lane, the car struck a horse-drawn buggy head-on that was carrying a family of four, the sheriff’s office said.

Frech was ejected from his car and taken by medical helicopter to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

John Schwartz, 24, of Celina, his wife, 26-year-old Elizabeth Schwartz, and their 3-year-old son were taken to Mercer Health in Coldwater. Elizabeth Schwartz, who is seven months pregnant, was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The Schwartz’s 1-year-old daughter, Roseanne, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

The horse was seriously injured and also died.

The crash that remains under investigation.