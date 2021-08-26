Preble County woman indicted in OVI crash that injured Washington Twp. man

A 46-year-old Preble County woman indicted Thursday is accused of having meth in her blood system in April at the time of a three-vehicle injury crash in Jefferson Twp.
Melissa Ann Lynch West Alexandria was issued a summons to appear Sept. 9 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular assault and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle under the influence (methamphetamine), according to a county grand jury report.
Lynch was headed east on West Third Street around 7 p.m. April 13 when she ran a red light, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report.
The blue 2003 Jeep Liberty sport-utility vehicle Lynch was driving struck the left rear of a 2010 GMC Sierra pickup truck and the front end of a 2006 Hyundai as they were turning onto westbound West Third Street from the turn lane, the report stated.
The Hyundai driver, a 74-year-old Washington Twp. man, was seriously hurt and taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
Lynch suffered minor injuries and also was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, and the driver and passenger of the pickup truck were not hurt, the report stated.