dayton-daily-news logo
X

Preble County woman indicted in OVI crash that injured Washington Twp. man

ajc.com
Caption
.

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A 46-year-old Preble County woman indicted Thursday is accused of having meth in her blood system in April at the time of a three-vehicle injury crash in Jefferson Twp.

Melissa Ann Lynch West Alexandria was issued a summons to appear Sept. 9 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular assault and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle under the influence (methamphetamine), according to a county grand jury report.

ExploreHigh water strands motorists, creates dangerous driving conditions

Lynch was headed east on West Third Street around 7 p.m. April 13 when she ran a red light, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

The blue 2003 Jeep Liberty sport-utility vehicle Lynch was driving struck the left rear of a 2010 GMC Sierra pickup truck and the front end of a 2006 Hyundai as they were turning onto westbound West Third Street from the turn lane, the report stated.

The Hyundai driver, a 74-year-old Washington Twp. man, was seriously hurt and taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Lynch suffered minor injuries and also was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, and the driver and passenger of the pickup truck were not hurt, the report stated.

In Other News
1
Ohio governor commends Montgomery County task forces battling drugs
2
Arrest warrant issued for Riverside man indicted in rape of 2-year-old...
3
Ross Twp. man who was shot by deputy competent to stand trial on child...
4
Judge rejects motion to suppress evidence in Takoda Collins case
5
Prosecutors: Former Oakwood safety director jailed after child...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top