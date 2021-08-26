Preble County woman indicted in OVI crash that injured Washington Twp. man

Melissa Ann Lynch West Alexandria was issued a summons to appear Sept. 9 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular assault and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle under the influence (methamphetamine), according to a county grand jury report.

Lynch was headed east on West Third Street around 7 p.m. April 13 when she ran a red light, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report.