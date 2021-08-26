High water on roadways creates dangerous driving conditions

There are numerous reports of flooded roadways Thursday afternoon after thunderstorms with heavy rainfall arrived in parts of the region.
Standing water measuring 15 inches on the roadway at 4 p.m. in downtown Dayton was reported to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Dryden Road and multiple neighborhood streets in Moraine were flooded, and the Dayton Police Department announced on social media that high water was covering Linden Avenue near Davis and Smithville Road near Cleveland Avenue.
Drivers should use extreme caution when approaching high water, particularly when passing under bridges and overpasses.
Multiple flash flood warnings, and flood advisories are in effect across the region, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, which is why experts say drivers should turn around when encountering flooded roads.
Credit: Marshall Gorby