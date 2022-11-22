Premier Health constructing medical office building in Xenia

A Premier Health medical office building under construction is slated to open next spring in Xenia.
The 15,000-square-foot building at 2066 W. Main St. will house primary care, obstetrics and gynecology providers and laboratory services.
“This new, state-of-the-art medical office building will bring together providers under one roof who are currently located throughout Xenia and beyond,” said Diane Pleiman, president of Premier Physician Network. “Patients will enjoy and benefit from the convenience of having multiple services in one location.”
CompuNet Clinical Laboratory will provide lab services in the new location, and its site at North Monroe Drive will close, according to a release from Premier Health.
Shirelle Applin, MD, of Premier Health Family Medicine – Xenia, will relocate her Progress Drive practice to the new building on West Main Street.
Premier Health Primary Care – Clyo also will relocate to the new medical office building.
Katherine Lin, MD, of Ob/Gyn of Greene County will move to the new building. Kevin Edwards, MD, of the same practice on Progress Drive, will split time between the new space and his Yellow Springs office on Kahoe Lane.
Providers will communicate with existing patients in early 2023 once relocation details are set.