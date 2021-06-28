New ER proposed Beavercreek

Satellite ERs have the ability to provide crucial care in areas that don’t have full service hospitals and might otherwise not have immediate access to these health services. Freestanding ERs can also play a business role when patients are referred to other services.

Allan Baumgarten, author of the Ohio Health Market Review, which analyzes market trends, previously said opening urgent cares, retail clinics, and free standing emergency departments all help health systems with the strategy of expanding their geographical reach. He said they often look for zip codes where incomes are above average and where many people have employer-sponsored health coverage, which pays higher rates than Medicaid or Medicare.

“Those are the target audiences for these new services that are being opened in these areas,” Baumgarten said.