Premier Health tightening visitation policy starting Monday due to COVID

Starting Monday, new restrictions will require all visitors to wear face masks at all areas of Premier Health hospitals and facilities, including in private patient rooms.
The tightened restrictions are to help protect patients, staff and other visitors as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, according to Premier Health.
Patients with confirmed or suspected COVID can have one visitor per day for one hour. The visitor must stay in the patient’s room or depart the facility immediately after the visit ends.
In non-COVID patient rooms, one support person or visitor is allowed per day. Emergency room patients can be accompanied by one support person or visitor at a time.
Maternity patients can have two support persons, who can stay for all stages, including antepartum, delivery and postpartum.
For maternity patients who tested positive for COVID-19, only one support person is allowed. They must remain in the patient’s room and leave the facility at the end of the visit.
Patients coming for office visits can have one support person or visitor. If needed, they can bring an additional caretaker to help with mobility, language, cognitive or other needs.
Visitation is not allowed for outpatient testing, including non-invasive radiology testing, routine X-rays and lab studies unless the patient needs mobility, language, cognitive or other assistance.
Additional visitor adjustments may be required based on the clinical situation. A complete list of visitor restrictions is available at premierhealth.com.