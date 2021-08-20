Premier Health tightening visitation policy starting Monday due to COVID

For maternity patients who tested positive for COVID-19, only one support person is allowed. They must remain in the patient’s room and leave the facility at the end of the visit.

Patients coming for office visits can have one support person or visitor. If needed, they can bring an additional caretaker to help with mobility, language, cognitive or other needs.

Visitation is not allowed for outpatient testing, including non-invasive radiology testing, routine X-rays and lab studies unless the patient needs mobility, language, cognitive or other assistance.

Additional visitor adjustments may be required based on the clinical situation. A complete list of visitor restrictions is available at premierhealth.com.