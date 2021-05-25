Premier Health resumes barbershop clinics aimed to reach Black community

“The COVID-19 pandemic halted our Barbershop Health initiative in 2020,” Roopsi Narayan, director of Premier Community Health, said in a statement. “Premier Health is pleased to once again team up with local barbers to improve the health of the communities we serve. This program will communicate the importance of prevention, early detection, disease self-management, and encourage healthy living.”

Voluntary health screenings include free blood pressure, height and weight measurements along with a body mass index calculation and a fingerstick test for A1c. The Barbershop Health clinics also will offer, on select dates, highlight events that will provide additional education and services. In addition, clinics from September through December will have a limited number of free flu shots available.