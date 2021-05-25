Premier Health resumes barbershop clinics aimed to reach Black community

Premier Health is resuming clinics that offer free health screenings and health education in partnership with six barbershops in Montgomery County to increase awareness of chronic health conditions and promote healthy lifestyle choices within the Black community.
“The COVID-19 pandemic halted our Barbershop Health initiative in 2020,” Roopsi Narayan, director of Premier Community Health, said in a statement. “Premier Health is pleased to once again team up with local barbers to improve the health of the communities we serve. This program will communicate the importance of prevention, early detection, disease self-management, and encourage healthy living.”
Voluntary health screenings include free blood pressure, height and weight measurements along with a body mass index calculation and a fingerstick test for A1c. The Barbershop Health clinics also will offer, on select dates, highlight events that will provide additional education and services. In addition, clinics from September through December will have a limited number of free flu shots available.
“Since the Barbershop Health program began three years ago, Premier Health has served more than 300 community members through this initiative,” said Narayan. “Many people who have participated in the barbershop program take the health information they’ve learned and pass it along to their family and friends.”
Ten barbers who participate in the program have received CPR, automated external defibrillator and first aid training, and each barber has been certified by the American Heart Association.
Barbershop Health screening schedule
City Stars United Barber and Salon, 1649 N. Gettysburg Ave., Trotwood
- Saturday, June 26, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Highlight Day)
- Friday, Aug. 6, 1 to 5 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 5, 1 to 5 p.m.
DCB (Deeez Cuttz Barbershop), 2576 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood
- Friday, July 23, 1 to 5 p.m. (Highlight Day)
- Thursday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 4, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Headliners Barbershop, 729 E. Main St., Trotwood
- Thursday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday, July 10: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Highlight Day)
- Friday, Sept. 17, 1 to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 18, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
ManUp Barbershop, 4444 Powell Road, Huber Heights
- Saturday, June 19, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 27, 1 to 5 p.m. (Highlight Day)
- Thursday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Serenity Salon - Hair, Nails & Barber, 4628 Salem Ave., Trotwood
- Friday, June 11, 1 to 5 p.m. (Highlight Day)
- Thursday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 13, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Stylzes Barber and Nail Care, 7600 N. Main St., Clayton
- Saturday, June 17, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Highlight Day)
- Thursday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 11, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.